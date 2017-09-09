Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September 11th-17th.
PADRES: The Friars are on the road this week. Monday is a travel day as they head to Minnesota to face the Twins Tuesday and Wednesday. They’re off again Thursday as they travel to Colorado to play the Rockies Friday-Sunday.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday at the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minnesota.
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Branch/McGuire Invitational at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday at San Diego 6 p.m., Friday vs. UC Riverside in Denver and Saturday vs. Gonzaga and Denver in Denver.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Texas Tech.
-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday at San Diego Swim Only 1:30 p.m.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Stanford 7:30 p.m. at San Diego Stadium.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the UC Riverside Invitational 6K 7:30 a.m.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego State 6 p.m. at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the Midland Tournament in Midland, Texas.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. UC Irvine 5 p.m. and Sunday vs. USC 1 p.m. both at USD.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Lipscomb 7 p.m. at USD and Sunday at Cal State Fullerton.
-MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the USD Invite 8 a.m. in Mission Bay.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Princeton 9 a.m.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday at Fresno Pacific 1 p.m. and Saturday at California Berkley 1 p.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Chico State 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 11:30 a.m. both at UCSD.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Chico State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 2 p.m. both at UCSD.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the University of San Diego Invite.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 7 p.m. at UCSD.
POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday vs. Cal State L.A. 4:30 p.m.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Azusa Pacific 7 p.m.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Sundodger Invitational in Seattle.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Westmont (Exhibition) 1 p.m.