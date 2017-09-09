Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September 11th-17th.

PADRES: The Friars are on the road this week. Monday is a travel day as they head to Minnesota to face the Twins Tuesday and Wednesday. They’re off again Thursday as they travel to Colorado to play the Rockies Friday-Sunday.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday at the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minnesota.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Branch/McGuire Invitational at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday at San Diego 6 p.m., Friday vs. UC Riverside in Denver and Saturday vs. Gonzaga and Denver in Denver.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Texas Tech.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday at San Diego Swim Only 1:30 p.m.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Stanford 7:30 p.m. at San Diego Stadium.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the UC Riverside Invitational 6K 7:30 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego State 6 p.m. at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the Midland Tournament in Midland, Texas.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. UC Irvine 5 p.m. and Sunday vs. USC 1 p.m. both at USD.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Lipscomb 7 p.m. at USD and Sunday at Cal State Fullerton.

-MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the USD Invite 8 a.m. in Mission Bay.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Princeton 9 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday at Fresno Pacific 1 p.m. and Saturday at California Berkley 1 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Chico State 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 11:30 a.m. both at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Chico State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 2 p.m. both at UCSD.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the University of San Diego Invite.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 7 p.m. at UCSD.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday vs. Cal State L.A. 4:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Azusa Pacific 7 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Sundodger Invitational in Seattle.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Westmont (Exhibition) 1 p.m.