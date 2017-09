Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017)

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September fourth to the tenth.

PADRES: The Friars host the St. Louis Cardinals Monday-Thursday. Monday is Friar Family Night, Tuesday is Padres Estrellas, Wednesday is Roberto Clemente Day and Thursday is College Night. Friday-Sunday they’re in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Sacramento State 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at UC Davis 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Long Beach State 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Utah 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Green Bay 4 p.m. in Utah.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Monday vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m., Friday vs. San Francisco 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Utah Valley 7 p.m. all at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Nebraska and Sunday at Missouri.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pacific 7 p.m. both at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

-MEN’S GOLF: Sunday at Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minnesota.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday vs. Concordia University (Irvine) 7 p.m. at UCSD and Friday at Colorado School of Mines 6:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Concordia University (Oregon), Friday vs. Azusa Pacific and Dixie State and Sunday vs. Central Washington all in Ellensburg, Washington.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Azusa Pacific and Saturday vs. Concordia University (Irvine) 7 p.m. at UCSD.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at Concordia University (Irvine) and Saturday vs. UC Irvine 11:30 a.m. and Pepperdine 3:30 p.m. both in Malibu.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 4:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Montana State Billings, Friday vs. St. Martins and Humboldt State and Saturday vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills all in Lacey, Washington.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Sonoma State 5 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Biola Invitational at Ted Craig Regional Park.