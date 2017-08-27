Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is a look at what’s going in San Diego sports for the week of August 28th to September third.

PADRES: The Friars end the month at home. Monday-Wednesday is a National League West match up when the San Francisco Giants head to Petco Park. Monday is Youth Baseball/Softball Recognition Night, Tuesday is Padres Baseball Camps Reunion Night and Wednesday is College Night. After an off day Thursday the rivalry match ups continue when the Los Angeles Dodgers head to San Diego. Friday is Party in the Park, Saturday is a double-header with the first game starting at 12:40 p.m. to make up for a rainout in May while the night game starts at 7:10 p.m. and fans get a Commemorative Wil Myers “The Cycle” Bobblehead. Sunday is Military Salute: Salute to Veterans.