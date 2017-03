Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

More videos (1 of 9)

Here’s a preview of what is coming in San Diego sports for the week of March 27th-April 2nd.

PADRES: Opening Day is almost here! The Padres wrap up Cactus League play this week against the Mariners Monday, Dodgers Tuesday, White Sox Wednesday and Rockies Thursday. Friday they head to Lake Elsinore for an exhibition against their Class-A affiliate the Storm.

GULLS: The Gulls are away from the nest this week. They’re in Tucson Friday and Saturday to face the Roadrunners.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Duck Invitational in Eugene, Oregon.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Riverside 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday vs. San Francisco 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Francisco 1 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Wednesday vs. UC Riverside 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. Gonzaga 1:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Portland 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Gonzaga 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the San Diego Crew Classic in Mission Bay.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic in Mission Bay.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday and Sunday at the California Collegiate Invite in San Diego.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at Barry in Boca Raton, Florida Wednesday at West Florida, Thursday at Valdosta both in Pensacola and Sunday vs. Hawaii Hilo 1 p.m.

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the SoCal Intercollegiate in Santee.

-SOFTBALL: Monday at Sonoma State 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Friday vs. Montana State Billings 9 a.m. and Western Oregon 11:30 a.m. in Turlock, Saturday vs. Northwestern Nazarene 9 a.m. and Western Washington 11:30 a.m. in Turlock and Sunday vs. Concordia 9 a.m. and Simon Fraser 11:30 a.m. in Turlock.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Monday at Cal State East Bay 2 p.m., Friday vs. Hartwick 6 p.m. at UCSD and Sunday vs. UC Irvine 12 p.m. also at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday at Columbus State 2 p.m., Thursday at Valdosta State 11 a.m. and Friday at West Florida 6 a.m.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Pepperdine 7 p.m. and Saturday at Stanford 6 p.m.

-MEN’S AND WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic in Mission Bay.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the California Collegiate Invitational at UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Saturday vs. Stanislaus State 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 12 p.m. in Turlock.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Oregon Duck Invitational.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at USC 6 p.m., Friday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m., Saturday vs. San Jose State 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 1 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. Stanford 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday vs. UCLA, Friday vs. UC Santa Barbara and Saturday vs. Hawaii all in Honolulu, Hawaii.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m., Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 12 p.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. UNLV 10 a.m.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Friday vs. Brown 5 p.m.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic in Mission Bay 7:30 a.m.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the California Collegiate Invitational in La Jolla.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. San Diego Christian 2 p.m. and Saturday at Azusa Pacific 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. San Diego Christian 4 p.m. and Saturday at Azusa Pacific 11 a.m.

-BASEBALL: Thursday and Friday vs. California Baptist 3 p.m. and Saturday vs. California Baptist 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

-TRACK: Saturday at the California Collegiate Invitational at UCSD 11 a.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos TBD.