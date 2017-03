Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

More videos (1 of 9)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of March 6th-12th.

PADRES: Monday the Padres play the White Sox, the Mexico World Baseball Classic squad Tuesday, Brewers Thursday, Angels Friday, Brewers again Saturday and Indians Sunday in Peoria.

GULLS: The Gulls host San Jose Wednesday and Tucson Friday. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights and Friday is Mighty Ducks Night with $2 Bud Light and a hat giveaway. Sunday the Gulls are in San Jose.

SOCKERS: The Sockers host either the Tacoma Stars or Ontario Fury March 12th in the First Round Divisional Match. The 2nd Annual Celebrity Game takes place during halftime at the Valley View Casino Center.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday-Sunday NCAA West Regional TBD.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday-Sunday NCAA West Regional TBD.

-SOFTBALL: Friday at Cal State East Bay 12 and 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State East Bay 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Emory 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Sonoma State 12 p.m. both at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Ohio State 4 p.m. and Saturday vs. Ball State 1 p.m. both in Columbus, Ohio.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. CSUN 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Bucknell 8 a.m. and Sunday vs. Indiana Hoosiers 8 a.m. in the Aztec Invitational.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the San Diego Collegiate Challenge at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the Sacramento State Invite 7 a.m.

-FENCING: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals 9 a.m. in Stanford.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. Conordia 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. Bucknell 9 a.m. both at UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Saturday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 1p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-BASEBALL: Monday vs. Hawaii Pacific 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Friday at Holy Names 5 p.m. and Saturday at Holy Names 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday at Academy of Art 10 a.m., Friday at Sonoma State 10 a.m. and Saturday at Dominican 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday at UC Santa Cruz 1 p.m. and Friday at Sonoma State 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Regional.

MEN’S BASKETBALL Friday and Saturday at the NCAA West Regional.

-TRACK: Saturday at the San Diego Collegiate Challenge 9 a.m. at UCSD.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday and Tuesday vs. TBD in Las Vegas.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday and Tuesday vs. TBD in Las Vegas.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at LSU 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday at Tulane 4:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. at Tulane and Sunday 11 a.m. at Tulane.

-SOFTBALL: Wednesday vs. Detroit Mercy 1 p.m., Friday vs. George Washington 11:15 a.m. and Sacred Heart 3:45 p.m. in Santa Barbara and Saturday vs. UC Santa Barbara 9 a.m. in Santa Barbra.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday at UC Santa Barbara 10 a.m. and Saturday at Long Beach State 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday at Washington 4 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the Oxy Distance Carnival in Los Angeles all day.

-MEN’S CREW: Sunday at the Newport Regatta all day in Newport Beach.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Monday-Wednesday at the Zone E Diving Championships in Flagstaff, Arizona.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Meadow Club Intercollegiate in Fairfax.

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. USC 6 p.m., Friday at Nevada 1 p.m., Saturday at Nevada 1 p.m. and Sunday at Nevada 12:00 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Tuesday vs. Detroit Mercy 6 p.m., Thursday at Cal State Fullerton 6 p.m., Friday vs. Boston University 11:30 a.m. and Harvard 2 p.m. in Fullerton and Sunday vs. Eastern Michigan 10 a.m. and Longwood 12:30 p.m. in Fullerton.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Sacramento State 2 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Friday vs. Saint Josephs 7 p.m. at the Aztec Lacrosse Field.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the NCAA Championships in College Station, Texas.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at UCLA with Stanford 8 a.m. in Marina del Rey.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. Memphis 1 p.m. in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. San Jose State 2:15 p.m. and Chapman 4:45 p.m. and Sunday vs. Indiana 1 p.m. and Bucknell 6 p.m. all at the Aztec Aquaplex.