Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of February 27th to March 5th.

PADRES: Cactus League play is in full swing. Monday they play the Angels, Tuesday the Giants, Wednesday split squads play the Athletics and Rockies, Thursday the Diamondbacks, Friday the White Sox, Saturday the Diamondbacks and Sunday the Indians.

GULLS: Tuesday the Gulls are in Tucson before the Roadrunners come to the Valley View Casino Center Friday at 7 p.m. Sunday they head up to San Jose.

SOCKERS: Saturday the Sockers are in Tacoma to face the Stars.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo.

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Air Force 6 p.m. and Friday vs. New Mexico 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-BASEBALL: Monday at Long Beach State 6 p.m., Friday vs. Cal Poly 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Cal Poly 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal Poly 1 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Monday vs. St. John’s 6 p.m., Thursday vs. BYU 6 p.m., Friday vs. Boston University 7 p.m., Saturday vs. Miami Ohio 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. UC Davis 11:30 a.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Air Force 7 p.m. and Saturday at New Mexico 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday at San Diego 1:30 p.m., Saturday vs. Hawaii 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. Brown 1 p.m. all at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday vs. Pepperdine 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday Pacific Coast Doubles Championships in La Jolla and Sunday vs. Boise State 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday vs. Chengdu University 3 p.m.

-WOMEN’s LACROSSE: Sunday vs. Boston University 12 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Monday vs. Oregon 6 p.m., Friday at USC 6 p.m., Saturday at UCLA 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Michigan 11 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. SDSU 1:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Brown 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the PAC Coast Doubles all day and vs. California 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday-Sunday TBD.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Detroit Mercy 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Boston University 3:30 p.m. and UC Davis 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Oregon State 11:30 a.m. and San Jose State 2 p.m.

-MEN’S GOLF: Saturday and Sunday at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona all day.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Concordia 2 p.m., Friday vs. Villanova 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Georgetown 11:30 a.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: CCAA Tournament Tuesday, Friday and Saturday TBD.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: CCAA Tournament Tuesday, Friday and Saturday TBD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Wednesday at Cal State Northridge 7 p.m. and Friday at Long Beach State 7 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship in La Jolla all day and Thursday vs. Villanova 9 p.m., Saturday vs. Hawaii Pacific 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Georgetown 10 a.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. SF State 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday vs. SF State 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Indiana University Hoosiers 3:30 p.m., Saturday vs. Harvard 8:15 a.m. and Sunday vs. Siena 10 a.m. all in Cambridge, MA.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the All-UC Championships at UCSD.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the UC Cup Challenge 7:30 a.m. in Newport Beach.

-BASEBALL: Saturday at Cal State East Bay 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at Cal State East Bay 11 a.m.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Cougar Invitational in San Marcos 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. BYU-Hawaii 11 a.m. and Saturday vs. Indiana Wesleyan 10 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. BYU-Hawaii 2 p.m. and Friday vs. Hawaii Pacific 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday-Saturday PacWest Championships in Irvine.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday-Saturday PacWest Championships in Irvine.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Diego State 7 p.m.

-BASEBALL: Saturday vs. Hawaii Pacific 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.