Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is a look at what’s going on in San Diego sports for the week for February 20th-26th.

PADRES: After a week of workouts the Padres play the Mariners Saturday and Sunday in Peoria. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. both days.

GULLS: It’s a double dose of hockey at the Valley View Casino Center. Friday the Gulls host the Texas Stars before the Rockford Ice Hogs come to San Diego. Puck drops 7 p.m. both nights.

SOCKERS: Saturday the Sockers play in Sonora against the Coyotes before Baja Atletico comes to the Valley View Casino Center Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at The Prestige in La Quinta, California.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday KT Wiz 6 p.m. Friday vs. Notre Dame 6 p.m., Saturday USD vs. Oregon/UC Irvine 5 p.m. and Sunday Championship game 10 a.m. all at Fowler Park.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Gonzaga 6 p.m. and Saturday at Portland 2 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Gonzaga 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Portland 6 p.m.

-MEN’S CREW: Saturday at the City Championships 7 a.m. at Mission Bay.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UC Irvine 10 a.m. and Saint Mary’s 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Sunday vs. Arizona State 12 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at The Prestige in La Quinta.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday at UC Irvine 6 p.m., Wednesday at Cal State Fullerton, Friday vs. Tennessee 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Seton Hall 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. TBA.

-SOFTBALL: Tuesday vs. Siena 6 p.m., Friday vs. Oklahoma State 6 p.m. and Florida State 8:30 p.m. in Cathedral City. Saturday vs. Stanford 5:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. New Mexico State 9 a.m. and Utah 11:30 a.m. in Cathedral City.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Fresno State 8 p.m. and Saturday at Colorado State 5 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Fresno State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Colorado State 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. Eastern Michigan 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. Arizona State 12 p.m. both at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the Mountain West Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Friday at Michigan and Sunday at Detroit Mercy.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday vs TBD in Irvine.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Eastern Michigan 2 p.m. at UCSD and Saturday at Cal State L.A. 11 a.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State San Bernardino 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State San Bernardino 7:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday TBD in Irvine.

-MEN’S GOLF: Friday and Saturday at the Pioneer Shootout in Vallejo.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at Cal State San Bernardino 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Holy Names 3 p.m. at UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Friday vs. Cal State San Marcos 6 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State San Marcos 12 p.m.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. UCLA 7 p.m. both at UCSD.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday San Diego City Championships 7 a.m. at Mission Bay.

-TRACK & FIELD: Saturday at the Mangrum Invitational 10 a.m. in San Marcos.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday vs. Cal Baptist Women’s Invitational in Riverside 8 a.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at BYU-Hawaii 9:30 p.m. and Saturday at California Baptist 8 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at BYU-Hawaii 7 p.m. and Saturday at California Baptist 5 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday at Concordia 2 p.m. and Friday vs. Western New Mexico 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday at Concordia 2 p.m., Friday vs. Western New Mexico 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. Sonoma State 11 a.m.

-TRACK: Saturday at Mangrum Invitational in San Marcos 10 a.m.