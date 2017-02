Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

More videos (1 of 9)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of February 13th-19th.

PADRES: Baseball is almost here! Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training Tuesday. Friday the rest of the team heads to Peoria.

GULLS: It’s another busy week for the Gulls. Tuesday they host the Iowa Wild 7:00 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center. It’s Singles Night and Taco Tuesday. Friday they’re in Bakersfield before heading back to the nest Saturday to host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m.

SOCKERS: Thursday the Sockers host the El Paso Coyotes 7:35 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday PRO Compression Invitational all day at The Farms GC in Rancho Santa Fe.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Wednesday-Saturday at the MPSF Championships in Los Angeles.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. BYU 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Santa Clara 2 p.m. at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at BYU 8:00 p.m. in Provo, Utah and Saturday at Santa Clara 8:00 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Utah Valley 12:30 p.m. and Kent State 8:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Arkansas 5 p.m. and Cal Poly 7:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. California 11:30 a.m. all in Cathedral City, California.

-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Vanderbilt 6:00 p.m. Sunday vs. Vanderbilt 1:00 p.m. all at Fowler Park.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday scrimmage with UCSB, SDSU and OCC in Mission Bay all day.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UNC Wilmington 1 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes Estates.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Utah State 7:00 p.m. and Sunday vs. UNLV 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Utah State 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at UNLV 4 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Wednesday-Saturday at the Mountain West Championships in College Station, Texas.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday vs. Washington 6 p.m., Friday vs. Rutgers 4:30 p.m. and Ohio 7 p.m. and Sunday vs UC Riverside 2 p.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.

-BASEBALL: Friday vs. Pacific 6 p.m., Sunday vs. Pacific 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. Pacific 1 p.m. all at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Long Beach State 2 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday vs. OCC/UCSD, USD Scrimmage 7 a.m.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Saturday vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps scrimmage 2 p.m. at the Aztec Lacrosse Field.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Cactus Thaw Invitational in Stockton 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. Point Loma 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. Stanislaus State 11 a.m. both at UCSD.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the Hawaii Invitational at Kona, HI.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 5:30 p.m. at UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Friday vs. Western Oregon 6 p.m., Saturday vs. Western Oregon 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. Western Oregon 12 p.m. all at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at BYU 6 p.m. and Saturday at BYU 5 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Humboldt State 7:30 p.m. both at UCSD.

-TRACK AND FIELD: Saturday at the Pomona-Pitzer Collegiate All Comers in Claremont 9 a.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. California Baptist 12 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Saturday vs. Azusa Pacific 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Adelphi 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. all at UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Saturday vs. Western Oregon 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Western Oregon 12 p.m. all at UCSD.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Cal Baptist Women’s Invitational in Riverside 8 a.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at BYU-Hawaii 9:30 p.m. and Saturday at California Baptist 8 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at BYU-Hawaii 7 p.m. and Saturday at California Baptist 5 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday at Concordia 2 p.m. and Friday vs. Western New Mexico 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday at Concordia 2 p.m. and Friday vs. Western New Mexico 2 p.m.

-TRACK: Saturday at the Mangrum Invitational/CSU San Marcos 10 a.m.