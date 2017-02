Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of February 6th-12th.

CELEBRATE SD: The Gulls, Padres, Sockers, UCSD Tritons, USD Toreros, PLNU Sea Lions and SDSU Aztecs will be at Petco Park Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

SOCKERS: Friday the Sockers head to El Paso to face the Coyotes.

GULLS: It’s a busy week for the Gulls. Tuesday they’re in Bakersfield to face the Condors, Wednesday they head to San Jose before wrapping up their road trop Friday in Ontario. Sunday they’re back at the nest to host the Condors at 5 p.m. It’s family night with a postgame skate at the Valley View Casino Center.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at San Jose State 8 p.m. and Sunday vs. Nevada 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. San Jose State 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Nevada 4 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. South Dakota 2 p.m. and UCLA 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. and Long Beach State 2 p.m. Sunday vs. Weber State 11:30 a.m. all in Los Angeles.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Northern Arizona 1:30 p.m., Saturday vs. UC Irvine 11 a.m. and Sunday vs. UC Davis 11 a.m. all at Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Santa Clara 3 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex, Saturday vs. Hartwick 9:50 a.m. and USC/Santa Clara TBA and Sunday vs. TBA in La Jolla.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Don Kirby Elite in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Saturday at Oregon 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Sunday at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Cougar Invitational in Vista.

-SWIM: Wednesday-Saturday at the PCSC Championships at Monterey Park.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday at Point Loma 3 p.m., Friday vs. Azusa Pacific 2 p.m. and Saturday at the University of San Diego 2 p.m.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Wednesday vs. CSUN 7 p.m., Friday vs. Hawai’I 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m. all at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Dominguez Hills 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State L.A. 7:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Dominguez Hills 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State L.A. 7:30 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Cal State San Marcos 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday vs. CSUSM 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

-BASEBALL: Friday vs. Concordia Irvine 6 p.m., Saturday at Concordia Irvine 2:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Concordia Irvine 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. LMU 12 p.m. and Sunday TBA in the Triton Invitational.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 p.m.

-FENCING: Saturday Team Invitational 2:30 p.m. at the UC San Diego Main Gym.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday PLNU Reach 2017 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday at Cal State Los Angeles 1:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Azusa Pacific 11 a.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday vs. UC San Diego 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. Azusa Pacific 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Azusa Pacific 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Azusa Pacific 7:30 p.m.

-BASEBALL: Thursday and Friday at Cal Poly Pomona 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Pacific 6 p.m. and Saturday at Pepperdine 1 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pepperdine 6 p.m.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Cal Poly 12 p.m. and Arizona State 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Fresno State 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanford 8 a.m. and Seattle University 10:45 a.m. all in Tempe, Arizona.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Arizona 1:30 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UC Davis 10 a.m. and UC San Diego 2 p.m.