Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what’s going on in San Diego sports for the week of January 23rd-29th.

GULLS: No hockey in San Diego this week. The Gulls are in Tucson for a three game set against the Roadrunners. They play Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

USMNT: Sunday the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team faces Serbia in a friendly at Qualcomm Station. Match starts at 1 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Air Force and Saturday vs. Colorado State 3 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Air Force 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Colorado State.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the UW Invitational in Seattle.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday and Saturday at the Air Force Diving Invitational in Colorado Springs.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. Cal State Fullerton 10 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center and Sunday at UC Irvine.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday at Arizona State and vs. Wagner in Tempe, Arizona.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Portland 2 p.m. both at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Gonzaga 6 p.m. and Saturday at Portland 7 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech 10 a.m. and Sunday vs. USC or East Tennessee St. TBA both in Los Angeles.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UC San Diego 11 a.m. (exhibition) and Sunday vs. Cal State Fullerton 11 a.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Saturday at UC San Diego TBA.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday at Cal State Fullerton 1:30 p.m. (exhibition) and Saturday vs. University of San Diego 11 a.m. (exhibition).

-BASEBALL: Wednesday vs. San Diego Christian 6 p.m. (exhibition).

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday at Stanislaus State 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at Chico State 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday at Stanislaus State 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Chico State 7:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at USD (exhibition) 11 a.m.

-SWIMMING: Saturday vs. USD (W) 12 p.m. at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday vs. Hope International 7 p.m. at UCSD.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Academy of Art 2 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Academy of Art 4 p.m.