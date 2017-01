Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what's going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017)

Here’s a look at what’s going on in San Diego sports for the week of January 9th-15th.

GULLS: Wednesday the Gulls host the Stockton Heat 7 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center before hitting the road to face the Rockford Ice Hogs Friday night.

SOCKERS: Saturday the Sockers takeover the Valley View Casino Center. They host the Kansas City Comets at 7:05 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Santa Clara 7 p.m. and Saturday at BYU 11 a.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Santa Clara 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. BYU 7 p.m. both at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the Palm Springs Invitational.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday-Sunday at the UCLA Diving Invitational. Friday Swimming vs. Fresno State 12 p.m. at USD.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Sunday vs. Utah State 1 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday at San Francisco State 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at Sonoma State 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. and Saturday at UCLA 7 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday at San Francisco State 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Sonoma State 7:30 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UC Riverside 2 p.m. in San Diego.

-FENCING: Sunday at the West Invitational 9 a.m. in Pasadena.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Fresno Pacific 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Dixie State 2 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Fresno Pacific 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Dixie State 4 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. San Jose State 8 p.m. and Saturday vs. Utah State 7 p.m. both nights at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at San Jose State 7 p.m. and Saturday at Utah State 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday-Sunday at the UCLA Diving Invitational. Also Saturday vs. Fresno State and New Mexico 10 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at Hawaii and Sunday vs. UC Santa Barbara in Hawaii.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at UW Preview in Seattle.