Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports the week of December 26th-January 1st.

GULLS: Hockey is back in San Diego after a week off. The Gulls host the Tucson Roadrunners Monday and Ontario Reign Tuesday 7 p.m. both nights at the Valley View Casino Center. After that they hit the road to face the Stars in Texas Thursday and Saturday.

CHARGERS: The Bolts look to close out the season on a winning note. Sunday they host the Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 p.m. at Qualcomm Stadium. Hopefully this isn’t the last time the Chargers play a home game in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Biola 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at New Mexico 1 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Sunday vs. New Mexico 2 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Cal State L.A. and Friday vs. Stanislaus State both at 5:30 p.m. at UCSD.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Cal State L.A. and Friday vs. Stanislaus State both at 7:30 p.m. at UCSD.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. San Francisco 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Saint Mary’s 1:30 p.m. both at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at San Francisco 7 p.m. and Saturday at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. San Diego Christian 5:30 p.m. at PLNU.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. San Diego Christian 7:30 p.m. at PLNU.