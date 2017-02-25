For 23 years it was called the Olympic Training Center.

Now, the sprawling 155-acre facility at the southeast corner of Eastlake has a new name: The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

Public Invited to Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

The Chula Vista Elite Training Center, formerly known as the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center, will open to the public on Saturday for its Celebration of Champions. NBC 7's Steven Luke has more. (Published Friday, Feb. 24, 2017)

While the name change prompted a flurry of work this week to replace signage, everything else about the property is pretty much the same, at least for now.

"I anticipate we'll see a pool here in the next five years, we're actually working on that. We might also see a gymnasium out here as well" said Kelley Bacon, Deputy District Attorney for Chula Vista.

Rebranded Elite Athlete Training Center to Hold Festival

The U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista has been renamed to the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. On Saturday, the venue will hold a community festival so the public can learn more about the center, which will still be the training ground for world-class athletes. Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Bacon spearheaded the huge transition of the property from the hands of the United States Olympic Committee to the City of Chula Vista.

The USOC wanted out of owning and operating the property, but promised to still provide a hefty chunk of the $8 million annual operating budget in the form of rent for its athletes.

USA Bobsledders Train in Chula Vista

After two months on the road, in snowy cold places around the world, the USA Women’s Bobsled team returned home to the United States this week for some much needed rest and relaxation. NBC 7's Steven Luke reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017)

The change marks a new opportunity for Chula Vista to keep the Olympians and elite athletes, while expanding the center to meet the needs of other sports teams and groups.

Following a thorough application and vetting process, city leaders selected Point Loma Trust to operate the training center. Point Loma Trust established Elite Athlete Services as the effective organization for day-to-day operations.

2008 Tour of Chula Vista's Olympic Training Center

Jim Laslavic shows you how the Olympic Training Center helps keep athletes at the top of their game. (Published Friday, Oct. 10, 2008)

After a few months on the job, Elite Athlete Services CEO Greg Jamison says the Olympic athletes are happy and so is the bottom line. They say they’ve already booked enough athletes, teams, and groups to finish year one in the black.

"The Olympics is one of the main things that drove this, I think what this allows is you can open it up to have more types of different groups come on" said Jamison.

To mark the change in ownership, the city will host a “Celebration of Champions” event at the training center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday February 25.

The event is free to everyone and kids will be able to test out the archery range and ride parts of the BMX track.