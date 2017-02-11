VIDEO: Mayor Faulconer Talks Future of San Diego Sports

“Why do we fall? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up.” – Alfred Pennyworth, Batman Begins

The Chargers left San Diego for Los Angeles, a gut punch to the San Diego sports fan base. But on Saturday that fan base started getting back up.

More than 12,000 people filled Petco Park for Celebrate San Diego, a rally of sorts to show people in America’s Finest City what they still have to root for … and what Dean Spanos left behind. The Padres organized the event, inviting all the local professional teams and universities to attend, and all that were there agreed with the words of SDSU head basketball coach Steve Fisher:

“I’m amazed at the turnout but not surprised.”

Padres, Local Teams Rally to Celebrate San Diego

People who know San Diego sports fans understand how good they have it here.

“This is exactly what we do,” said former Padres closer Trevor Hoffman. “Believe in San Diego. This is a great city. It’s a great sports city. I would bet that we’ll have something (another professional sports franchise) come back in time but let’s concentrate on what we have here. There are a lot of great opportunities to support some great organizations.”

“I think the town’s a great town,” said Aztecs head football coach Rocky Long. “It’s young, it’s energetic, there’s a lot of diversity and they all get along well. This is about celebrating the sports programs that we have from Little League all the way up through the pros.”

Like the San Diego Gulls, the top affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. The Gulls are 3rd in the American Hockey League in attendance this season and have rewarded fans by winning 12 of their last 14 games. Head coach Dallas Eakins is impressed with what he’s seen from the San Diego fan base.

“It’s a highly passionate base that is very patient and waiting for the winners to arrive,” said Eakins. “The fans here really deserve that. As you can see today they’re out supporting just sport. I was not sure what I was getting myself in to coming down here but it has been absolutely incredible how inspiring it’s been and we’re trying to throw some inspiration back.”

When San Diego has a winner there are very few places that can rival its passion and pure noise. The Celebrate San Diego event was what the Padres hope was an appetizer for what fans can expect when its young crop of prospects matures in the next few years.

“There’s not going to be a better place in baseball in due time,” said Padres manager Andy Green. “This will be the best place to watch a baseball game. It already is from at atmosphere perspective. When we match that with the product on the baseball field and we start competing to win championships here it’s going to be unparalleled in the game because there were games last year when you stood on the top step (of the dugout) and looked out and thought, Is this for real? Because the place can get as loud as any place in baseball.”

A turnout this large on a drizzly day shows the power of the San Diego fan base. So could it be something that helps the city bring in more professional sports franchises? NBC 7 SportsWrap spoke with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer about MLS, the NFL and how Mission Valley should be redeveloped now that it’s available:

San Diego may be down now but if the MLS comes and the NFL follows and the Padres field a winner … all three possibilities … America’s Finest City will rise again.