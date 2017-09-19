USD’s Agnew & SDSU’s Munson Shine on Monday Night Football

USD alum Jamal Agnew returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown in Detroit's 24-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

This time last fall, Jamal Agnew was a key playmaker on the University of San Diego football team.

Fast forward to Monday night and the Point Loma high school graduate was running into the end-zone on national television.

The Lions fifth-round draft pick from USD returned a punt 88 yards for a back-breaking touchdown in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 24-10 win over New York.

Agnew showed his athleticism catching a low punt from Brad Wing and then quickly broke multiple tackles and even spun free from another defender to race up the left side for a score.

The Giants could not get within single digits the rest of the game.

San Diego State product Calvin Munson also made his first career start for the Giants at middle linebacker.

Munson stepped in for the injured B.J. Goodson and did his best to be the anchor of the Giants defense.

He didn’t play a defensive snap in the team’s opening loss against Dallas but did contribute on special teams.

Munson racked up eight tackles and was even credited with a sack of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second half.

Arguably his most impressive play came when he sniffed out a run play to Ameer Abdullah to the left side and tackled the shifty back for a two yard loss.

Agnew’s Lions improved to 2-0 while Munson’s Giants fell to 0-2.