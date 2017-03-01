UCLA’s Leaf Sprains Ankle

T.J. Leaf grimaces after hurting his ankle during the first half of Wednesday's UCLA-Washington game. Picture courtesy: DailyBruin.com

Less than five minutes into No. 3 UCLA’s game with the Washington Huskies Wednesday, T.J. Leaf landed awkwardly on his left foot while defending his own basket.

The former Foothills Christian star had to be helped off the floor by staff members with what the team said was a sprained left ankle.

Leaf did not return to the game, which UCLA won Washington 98-66 to improve to 27-3 on the season (14-3 in Pac-12 action).

Leaf finished with just two points. He is averaging 16.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bruins.

A team spokesman told the Associated Press that Leaf would be reevaluated on Thursday.

The freshman power forward is projected to be a first round NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro after just one season at UCLA.

NBAdraft.net projects the Bruin as a mid-first round selection while other draft prospect rankings have Leaf going somewhere in the 20-to-30 overall pick range.