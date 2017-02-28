Tony Gwynn Jr. Joins Padres Broadcast Team

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tony Gwynn #18 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by teammates after he pinch runs to score against the Cincinnati Reds during their MLB game on September 24, 2010 at PETCO Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

With MLB opening day on the horizon and spring training games underway in Arizona, the San Diego Padres announced Tuesday that former Friar Tony Gwynn Jr. is joining the broadcast team this season.

Following in his father’s, hall of famer and Padres Legend Tony Gwynn, footsteps; the 34 year old's duties will include roles both as an analyst for FOX Sports San Diego’s pre and postgame shows on television, as well as some Padres radio broadcasts on FM 94.9.

Last season Gwynn Jr. was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers postgame radio show. He played for the Padres during the 2009 season.

Former MLB pitcher Bob Scanlan is also joining the team as the Padres on-field reporter this season. Scanlan, a frequent contributor to NBC 7 Sports Wrap, previously served as a color analyst on Padres radio broadcasts and as host on pre and postgame shows.

The Padres open the season on the road on Monday, April 3rd against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Friars home opener at Petco Park is on Friday April 7th.