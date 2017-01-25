Tiger Woods Talks Torrey

LA JOLLA, CA - JANUARY 25: Tiger Woods tees off the 11th hole during the Zurich Pro-Am, Farmers Insurance Open Preview Day 3 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2017 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The last time Tiger Woods played in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course he was done in by “deactivated glutes,” two years later the former world number one ranked golfer returns healthy and ready to play.

“It’s hard to remember when I was this excited. I’m looking forward to getting off, playing and trying to keep improving and getting my game better, more consistent,” said Woods at a Wednesday pre-tournament press conference.

Woods tees off the Farmers Insurance Open Thursday at 10:40am on the South Course at Torrey Pines. Woods is part of a golf super group that includes Jason Day and Dustin Johnson, between them the trio has won 14 major championships.

When asked about playing the group, Woods said, “I was excited. You know that’s two guys that are the best in the world and they’re up there playing some unbelievable golf. I couldn’t have asked for a better pairing.”

Woods has a history of success at Torrey Pines, winning eight different tournaments on the La Jolla course.

“For some reason I just feel comfortable here on this golf course, whether it was before the redo of the South or post redo, and hopefully post redo of the North.”

After years of injury issues, including withdrawing from the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open due to the aforementioned “deactivated glutes,” Woods is looking forward to playing competitively on the PGA Tour for an extended period.

“I miss trying to beat these guys, I really do. It’s just fun to be competitive and fun to go out there and compete at the highest level against the best,” said Woods.

Woods admitted his golf game has a long ways to go, but wants to get himself in contention through the first two rounds, then build his way into position to have a chance to win the tournament during Sunday's final round.

The Farmers Insurance Open tees off Thursday, January 26th and finishes Sunday, January 29th at Torrey Pines.