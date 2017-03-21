Team USA defeats Japan, Moves On to Their First World Baseball Classic Final

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Adam Jones #10 of team United States grounds out but scores Brandon Crawford #26 of for a 2-1 lead in the eighth against team Japan during Game 2 of the Championship Round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium on March 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The United States won 2-1. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Not even the rain could stop history. Under the veil of a persistent mist at Dodger Stadium, Team USA faced Japan in the last game of the semifinal round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic Tuesday night. A tough match up for any team as Japan went into the semis undefeated. But much like the rain, the Americans were persistent as well.

It was a scoreless game through nearly fourth innings in Los Angeles until Andrew McCutchen stepped up to the plate. McCutchen hit an RBI single and gave Team USA the 1-0 lead.

Japan needed a jolt and Ryosuke Kikuchi gave it to them with a solo homerun in the sixth inning to tie the game at one apiece.

USA fans once again looked to the man now being called “Captain America,” Adam Jones. The San Diego product broke the tie in the eighth inning with a groundout to third base which allowed Brandon Crawford to score. That wound up being the deciding run in the Americans’ 2-1 victory over Japan.

This is the first time the United States will play in the World Baseball Classic final. Team USA faces Puerto Rico in the title game at Dodger Stadium Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. PST.