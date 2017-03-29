San Diego’s Mashburn Nominated For Lucrative Surfing Award

San Diego's Christopher Mashburn is one of five nominees for the 2017 WSL's Paddle Award which will be announced on April 29.

A local surfer has a chance to cash in big time in the upcoming World Surfer League "Big Wave Awards."

The WSL honors the best wave performances every year, and San Diego native Christopher Mashburn is one of five nominees for the "Paddle Award," which goes to the surfer who rides the biggest wave.

There are seven different categories this time around.

You can basically call this the Surfing Oscars since the WSL honors the best wave performances from all over the world every year.

Entries include epic performances ranging from Hawaii and California to Portugal and even Fiji.

Mashburn grabbed his at Maverick's in San Mateo county.

If he wins, he takes home $30,000.

The winners will be crowned at a gala invitation-only awards show at the Pasea Hotel in Huntington Beach, California on April 29, 2017.

Also, if Mashburn wins, the photojournalist who captured his ride will also get $5,000 for capturing the moment.