San Diego Lacrosse Team Reveals Name, Logo

The National Lacrosse League is coming to San Diego and when it does the team will be called the Seals.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon in La Jolla. The team colors will be gold, black, purple and gray, a scheme that is not used by any other NLL franchise.

The name is a nod to both the sea mammals that populate the coast and the Navy warriors who train in Coronado.

“Sports are scheduled history. Today is scheduled history for us,” said Steve Govett, who has 24 years of experience in the NLL and is now a member of the Seals front office. “Our owner (La Jolla resident Joseph Tsai) said there is only one name for this team and it makes perfect sense.”

The NLL says the West Coast was extremely important to its expansion. They looked at and with the help of US Lacrosse did research on five different markets. When they encountered an owner like Tsai, who played Lacrosse at Yale, they knew they had the right place in San Diego.

“We are honored. We are honored to help launch this team and have it be part of the fabric of this community,” said NLL Chief Operating Officer Dave Rowan.

The Seals start play in November of 2018 at the Valley View Casino Center but they have already launched their website, www.sealslax.com, where tickets are on sale.