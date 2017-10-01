San Diegans All Over MLB Playoffs

The Padres aren’t going to the MLB Postseason, but San Diego will still be well represented. Here is a list of players with San Diego connections who are going to the Major League Baseball playoffs.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS:

-First baseman Adrian Gonzalez was born in San Diego and graduated from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista. Gonzalez has been dealing with back issues all season long and may not see game action in the playoffs.

COLORADO ROCKIES:

- Rockies catcher Tony Wolters was born in Vista and graduated from Rancho Buena Vista High School where he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 2010 MLB draft.

CHICAGO CUBS:

-Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is a Las Vegas, Nevada native but went to the University of San Diego where he won the Dick Howser Trophy and the Gold Spikes Award his junior year. Bryant was drafted by the Cubs with the number-two overall pick of the 2013 MLB draft.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS:

-Relief pitcher Sammy Solis played for the University of San Diego Toreros where he was named All-West Coast Conference his sophomore year. He was drafted by the Nationals in the second round of the 2010 MLB draft.

-Starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was born in San Diego, graduated from West Hills High School and attended San Diego State. Strasburg was drafted by the Nationals with the number one overall pick of the 2009 MLB draft.

-Outfielder Bryce Harper was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada but played for the San Diego Show and Stars baseball teams.

HOUSTON ASTROS:

- Pitcher Joe Musgrove was born in El Cajon and graduated from Grossmont High School. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft.

MINNESOTA TWINS:

-Outfielder and designated hitter Robbie Grossman was born in San Diego but grew up in Cypress, Texas.

CLEVELAND INDIANS:

-Outfielder Greg Allen was born in San Diego and graduated from Hilltop High School in Chula Vista before attending San Diego State. The Indians drafted Allen in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB draft.

-Joining Allen is the outfield is La Jolla native Bradley Zimmer. Zimmer graduated from La Jolla High School and was drafted by Cleveland in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft. Zimmer broke his hand towards the end of the regular season but the Indians are hoping to have him back during the playoffs.

NEW YORK YANKEES:

-Shortstop Tyler Wade was born in Murrieta and attended Murrieta Valley High School before being drafted by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft.

BOSTON RED SOX:

- Pitcher Addison Reed was born in Montclair, California and went to San Diego State University where he won the NCBWA Stopper of the Year award in 2009. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the third round of the 2010 MLB draft.