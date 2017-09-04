Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Rashaad Penny gashed the UC Davis defense for 197 rushing yards and two scores in San Diego State's home opener.

San Diego State Aztecs running back Rashaad Penny ran all over UC Davis racking up 197 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Saturday's 38-17 demolition of the Aggies.

The Mountain West conference rewarded Penny by naming him the league’s week one Offensive Player-Of-The Week for his efforts.

Penny has now rushed for over 100 yards in six of his last 11 contests.

The young SDSU offensive line deserves credit for dominating the line of scrimmage, too.

SDSU head coach Rocky Long tabbed two redshirt freshmen to start the home opener, with Tyler Roemer holding down the fort at left tackle and Keith Ismael responding with a good outing after he got the nod at center.

The guys in the trenches are led by senior right guard Antonio Rosales with junior tackle Ryan Pope and sophomore left guard Daishawn Dixon rounding out the front five.

Penny wasn’t the only tailback doing some damage against UC Davis.

His understudy, sophomore Juwan Washington, also ran for 66 yards and a score.

The Aztecs schedule gets a lot tougher the next two weeks with a pair of Pac-12 teams on deck.

SDSU visits Arizona State this Saturday before hosting #14 Stanford the following weekend.

Kickoff against the Sun Devils is set for 8 p.m. P.T.