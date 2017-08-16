Richard Tosses Complete Game Shutout

Clayton Richard of the San Diego Padres reacts after getting the final out in his complete game shutout against the Phillies Wednesday

Left-hander Clayton Richard had never beaten the Philadelphia Phillies before Wednesday’s matinee.

He hadn’t pitched a shutout since 2012.

But Richard accomplished both of those goals this time as he pitched San Diego’s first complete game shutout of the season and helped the Padres finish off a sweep of the hapless Phillies, 3-0.

Richard allowed only three hits and one walk.

He struck out six batters and executed extremely well by keeping the ball down the majority of the afternoon.

But it was not a one-man-show by any means.

Richard credited Austin Hedges for calling a good game behind the plate and the duo induced 17 groundouts by the visitors.

The Phils lost for the fourth straight outing and managed only a pair of doubles and an infield single against the southpaw.

Wil Myers made history in the fourth inning thanks to some smart base-running.

After he knocked in Carlos Asuaje with a RBI single, the 2016 All-Star swiped three bags to set a new Padres record for most steals in a single inning.

After the game, Myers said he noticed Phillies starter Nick Pivetta had a rather deliberate delivery to the plate, so he tried to take advantage. It worked and the Phillies had no answer.

Myers actually stole second right away on the very first pitch to Hedges after his base hit.

Myers then took off for third when Pivetta didn’t pay much attention to him during a full count offering in the same at-bat.

Ball four wound up putting runners on the corners for Hunter Renfroe.

The Phillies reminded us again that they are not a very good defensive team when they allowed Hedges and Myers to bait them with the classic Little League 1st and 3rd double steal.

Hedges hesitated long enough to coerce the catcher’s throw towards first base and that gave Myers just enough to time to scoot home before the relay.

The Friars led 2-0 after that frame and later extended their advantage to 3-0 thanks to a Renfroe RBI double in the 6th.

Pivetta struck out nine of the first ten batters he faced before allowing the Padres to claim the lead.

He finished with 11 punchouts but also the loss.

San Diego continues its seven-game homestand Thursday against the Washington Nationals starting at 7:10 p.m.

Jhoulys Chacin opposes former Padre Edwin Jackson in the series opener.