Brain Study Results on Aaron Hernandez to be Released

The family of Aaron Hernandez fought for the release of his brain to be submitted to the Boston University Center to be studied.

Aaron Hernandez's defense team will release the results of a brain study conducted on the deceased former New England Patriots star on Thursday afternoon.

Soon after his prison suicide in April, Hernandez's family decided they wanted his brain to be studied by the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center for CTE, a debilitating brain disease found in some football players that can cause a range of symptoms, including memory loss.

State officials originally refused to release the brain because it was part of the ongoing investigation into Hernandez's death, but later agreed to release it after the ex-NFL star's lawyer accused them of holding the brain illegally.

Jose Baez, Hernandez's defense lawyer, said at the time that the family hoped Hernandez's brain could be examined to help future athletes and to shed any more light on his client's death. A recent study conducted by Boston University found CTE in the brains of 110 of the 111 brains of former NFL players that were tested.

"We need to specifically do everything possible to find out what happened," Baez said back in April. "Why not? Doesn't everyone want to know?"





Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for murder and was acquitted in two other killings just days before he hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, in the early morning hours of April 19.

Hernandez blocked access to his cell from the inside by jamming cardboard into the door tracks, investigators said. They also said there were no signs of a struggle and Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging.





His Bible was found marked with blood at John 3:16, a verse that describes eternal life for those who believe in God. The verse name was also written in blood on the wall and in pen on his forehead.

Baez is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. in Boston. NBC Boston.com and necn.com will carry it live.