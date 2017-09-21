Renfroe Sets Padres Rookie Record with 3 Homers

Hunter Renfroe set a Padres rookie record by crushing three homers in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the visiting Diamondbacks.

Usually when the Padres hit five homers in one game, you figure they will win.

Wednesday was one of the exceptions.

The Diamondbacks and Padres temporarily turned Petco Park into Coors Field for one evening as they combined to hit nine long balls in nine innings.

Arizona however wound up spoiling the impromptu home run party with a 13-7 victory to avoid getting swept out of San Diego.

Unfortunately for the Friars, they could not hold a 6-2 lead and Arizona rattled off 11 unanswered runs during a crazy stretch between the sixth and ninth innings.

Hunter Renfroe certainly did his part to help San Diego position itself for a victory.

His two-run bomb in the third frame gave the home team a 4-2 advantage and helped set a new Padres record for most homer runs in a season.

Renfroe then proceeded to extend that mark when he golfed a solo shot in the fourth to make it 5-2.

But he wasn’t the only one doing damage at the plate.

Rocky Gale started the fireworks for the home team with his first career homer in the second.

Christian Villanueva, who was also promoted from Triple-A El Paso earlier this week with Gale and Renfroe, provided some more power with a solo shot in the fifth.

The Diamondbacks also proved they could touch ‘em all. Arizona hit four homers including a 3-run exclamation point in the top of the ninth which gave the visitors an emphatic 13-6 lead.

Renfroe became the first Padres rookie to ever hit three home runs in a game when he crushed an offering from Jordan Shipley in the bottom of the ninth. He now has 24 round-trippers on the season and four since joining the big league club on Monday.

Clayton Richard gets the start Thursday at home against the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres rewarded Richard with a two-year contract extension Wednesday which will keep him in the fold through the end of the 2019 season.