Rare Jordan Shoes Up For Auction

The sneakers Michael Jordan wore during the 1984 Olympic gold medal game, signed by him, are on the auction block. (Photo courtesy: SCP Auctions)

There are certain pieces of sports memorabilia that simply mean more. These are the items that are rare or are associated with truly historic moments in sports history. If you have something that is both, you have a goldmine on your hands.

SCP Auctions, an online auction site, has one of those pieces available right now: the shoes Michael Jordan wore in the gold medal game of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The sneakers are signed by Jordan but that’s not the only thing that deems them historic. MJ wore them during his final game as an amateur, which was also the final time the United States won a basketball gold without using professionals (Jordan won his second gold on the 1992 “Dream Team”).

Plus, the shoes were made by Converse. Jordan wore Converse in college at North Carolina and legend has it he actually preferred Adidas. Jordan wore Adidas during the Olympic trials before putting on Converse for games. That 1984 title game, where MJ scored 20 points in a 30-point blowout over Spain at The Forum, is regarded as the last time Michael Jordan wore a brand other than Nike in competition.

Bidding on the sneakers concludes on Saturday, June 10 and if you want to jump in you’re going to have to set an auction record to win. As of Friday morning the bidding was up to $144,222, already demolishing the previous record for game-worn basketball shoes that was set in 2013 when someone bought another pair of sneakers that Jordan wore in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals for $104,765.

To see the auction or make a bid click here.