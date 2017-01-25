Poinsettia Bowl Eliminated; Notre Dame To Play In San Diego

BYU defeated Wyoming 24-21 in the last Poinsettia Bowl on December 21, 2016

Just over a month ago, BYU defeated Wyoming 24-21 in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl on December 21, 2016.

Turns out the Cougars and Cowboys are now the answer to a trivia question.

The San Diego Bowl Game Association board of directors voted to eliminate the Poinsettia Bowl and will produce only one post-season college football game in 2017: the Holiday Bowl.

“College football and the bowl game structure has gone through major changes through the years and our board feels the time is right to focus our efforts on one post-season game,” said Mark Neville, executive director of the San Diego Bowl Game Association.

“The San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl staged exciting match-ups for more than a decade and we were one of the few cities to host two bowl games.”

The 40th edition of the Holiday Bowl will still take place this coming December in America’s Finest City.

“For now we plan to continue producing the Holiday Bowl and its one-of-a-kind fan experience in Qualcomm Stadium,” continued Neville. “However, Petco Park could one day serve as the ideal home for the Holiday Bowl. It's certainly a tremendous venue with world-class amenities that our fans would enjoy.”

A Padres team representative confirmed Monday with NBC7 that the club is in exploratory discussions to host the Holiday Bowl in the near future.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer also expressed interest in keeping the game in town.

"The Holiday Bowl brings tourism, economic activity and pride to San Diego year after year," said Faluconer in a statement. "Focusing resources on just one event will ensure that the Holiday Bowl remains a top-tier attraction."

"I am excited to have started discussions this week with the Bowl Game Association and the Padres about the possibility of bringing the Holiday Bowl to Petco Park," added Faluconer. "We remain fully committed to supporting this fantastic game."

The San Diego State football team’s agreement to play home games at Qualcomm Stadium ends in 2018 and with the Chargers move to Los Angeles, the future of the 50-year old venue is in doubt.

San Diego State played in the Poinsettia Bowl three times.

The Aztecs won the 2010 game against Navy 35-14 in front of more than 48,000 fans at the Q.

SDSU’s last appearance came in the 2014 matchup, which was also against Navy. The Midshipmen won that meeting 17-16.

In addition to the Holiday Bowl, the San Diego Bowl Game Association will host the annual Navy versus Notre Dame rivalry game at Qualcomm Stadium on October 27, 2018.

The game represents college football’s oldest intersectional rivalry and will be the first time Notre Dame plays in San Diego.

Neville stated the San Diego Bowl Game Association will explore hosting more high-profile intersectional rivalry games in the future.