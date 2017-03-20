Plum Breaks Single-Season Scoring Record

Washington's Kelsey Plum tallied 38 points against Oklahoma on her way to breaking the NCAA single-season scoring mark Monday night.

Kelsey Plum added another impressive feat to her historic senior season Monday night during Washington’s 108-82 victory over Oklahoma.

The former La Jolla Country Day high school star broke Jackie Stiles’ record for most points scored in a single NCAA season when she drove to the basket in the third quarter for a left-handed layup.

That bucket gave Washington a 65-54 lead and gave Plum her 1,063rd and 1064th points on the season.

Stiles had scored 1,062 points during her senior campaign at Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State University) back in 2000-2001 campaign.

Plum finished with 38 points against the Sooners and helped the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

Last season, Washington made the Final Four.

This is not the first time Plum has had her way against Oklahoma.

She torched the Sooners for 30 points when she was a junior and poured in 45 when the two teams met during her sophomore year.

It’s safe to say Oklahoma just has problems guarding her – and other opponents can surely relate.

Last month, the senior guard racked up a career-high 57 points on senior night against Utah to break the NCAA Division I career scoring record.

Stiles also held that previous benchmark until this year.

You can see Plum add to her totals when the 3rd seeded Huskies battle 2nd seeded Mississippi State on Friday, March 24 at 4 p.m. P.T.