The San Diego Chargers move to Los Angeles was painful for many local sports fans and people all around San Diego. How will San Diego ease that pain?

By coming together with a celebration rally -- an idea proposed by the San Diego Padres.

The "Celebrate San Diego Rally" is planned for Saturday, Feb. 11 at Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

The event is being put on by the San Diego Padres with help from elected officials, community leaders and other local sports organizations and colleges to give San Diego sports fans a chance celebrate the teams that still call San Diego home.

Joining the Padres for the rally will be the San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, University of San Diego Toreros, Cal State University of San Marcos, and the University of California San Diego Tritons.

The free public event will feature special appearances by athletes and leaders who call America's Finest City home, including Padres Hall of Famers Trevor Hoffman and Randy Jones, Padres Manager Andy Green, former Chargers Nick Hardwick and Rolf Benirschke, San Diego Gulls Head Coach Dallas Eakins, San Diego Police Department Chief Shelley Zimmerman, and many more.

"Those of us fortunate enough to call San Diego home know exactly how special this city is," said Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler. "We are proud to join forces with so many local leaders in a celebration of our community on February 11."

"It’s a chance for the community to come out and celebrate with our sports legends and celebrate all the greatness that San Diego has to offer," Padres Senior Vice President of Marketing Wayne Portello told NBC 7.

Fans who attend the rally can also score some sweet swag. Everyone who attends gets a free Padres hat. Fans can also bring their old Chargers gear and trade it in for a $25 vouchers to the Padres Team Store.

The doors to Petco Park open at 10 a.m. Saturday; the rally portion of the event goes down from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration includes live music, games, a kids zone, photo booths, a chance to pose for pictures with team mascots and more.

The Park at the Park whiffle ball field will be open for playing, too, and the Padres Hall of Fame will be open during event hours so fans can brush up on a little Friars history.

Guests 21 and older can enjoy a San Diego Craft Beer Garden. A selection of Petco Park concessions stands will be open for food and drink purchases during the rally as well.

