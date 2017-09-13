Padres Will Host AL West Teams in 2018

The San Diego Padres will host the Athletics, Angels, Mariners and Rangers during the 2018 regular season.

Usually the Major League Baseball season begins with Opening Day in April.

The San Diego Padres 2018 campaign however will start earlier than normal.

The Padres will host the Milwaukee Brewers in their home opener on Thursday, March 29 at 1:10 p.m. to kick off their first three-game series of the year.

It’s the earliest starting date in the sport’s history (excluding international openers) and it will also be the first time in almost 50 years that every team will play on Opening Day.

The last time that happened was at the start of the 1968 season.

San Diego has played its first meaningful game in March before on three occasions.

The last time that occurred was in 2014 when the Padres topped the Dodgers 3-1.

The Friars will also get to enjoy a rare Sunday off on Easter before they head to Colorado for their first road trip of the season at Coors Field.

In interleague play, San Diego fans will get the chance to see All-Stars like Mike Trout and local product Cole Hamels come to town.

The Athletics (June 19-20), Angels (August 13-15), Mariners (August 28-29) and Rangers (September 14-16) are all scheduled to play multiple games at Petco Park.

San Diego will travel to Houston but will not host the Astros.

The last six games of the regular season will take place on the road as the Padres visit Dodger Stadium before heading up to San Francisco.

Opening Day has not been kind to the Padres in recent memory – especially since manager Andy Green was hired.

The Dodgers dominated this year’s opener against the Padres 14-3 in Los Angeles.

The Boys in Blue also shutout the Friars in the 2016 opener in what would be Tyson Ross’s last start for San Diego.