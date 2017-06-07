Padres Strong Start Turns Sour In Arizona

Andy Green's Padres dropped their second straight game against his former franchise Wednesday night.

Yangervis Solarte took the reins of the Padres offense Wednesday night with a solo shot and a RBI single in his first two at-bats.

But then the Friars were silenced by a lamb. Jake Lamb to be exact.

The Arizona third baseman hoisted a three-run homer off of Padres starter Luis Perdomo in the bottom of the third inning to put the home team up 3-2.

Two batters later, Diamondbacks second baseman Brandon Drury tagged Perdomo for a two-run missile that landed over the centerfield fence.

Those two swings flipped a 2-0 San Diego lead into a disappointing 5-2 deficit and the Diamondbacks led the rest of the way to secure a 7-4 victory.

What made it worst was that Perdomo had two outs when he gave up both long balls.

The young righty lasted just four innings and fell to 0-3 while his earned run average rose to 5.47.

Franchy Cordero and Jose Pirela added RBI singles in the fifth and eighth innings respectively but the visitors could not string together a crooked number in any frame.

Even Padres all-star candidate Brad Hand was a little bit off his game.

A slider got away from catcher Luis Torrens and allowed Arizona to tack on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Minutes later, Hunter Renfroe appeared to throw out a runner at home plate with a bullet from right field, but Arizona challenged and the call was overturned to give the D’Backs a 7-3 advantage.

Former Padres all-star closer Fernando Rodney entered in the ninth inning and locked down his 15th save of the season.

Rodney struck out Renfroe to end the game.

San Diego tries to salvage a game in the series in a Thursday matinee.

First pitch is set for 12:40 in Phoenix with Clayton Richard opposing Patrick Corbin.