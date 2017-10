Matt Stairs with the San Diego Padres. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres announced they hired Matt Stairs as their Major League hitting coach.

Stairs spent 19 seasons in Major League Baseball and spent the 2010 season with the Padres. Last season he served as hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 49-year old is MLB’s all-time leader in pinch home runs with 23 and ranks second in home runs by a Canadian-born player with 265.