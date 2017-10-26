Opinion Shifting Toward Athletes' Anthem Protests: Poll - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Opinion Shifting Toward Athletes' Anthem Protests: Poll

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the anthem in August 2016

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP reporters counted more than 200 NFL players who did not stand during the national anthem before their games on Sunday. (Published Monday, Sept. 25, 2017)

    Americans are split in a new poll on rules that would require professional athletes to kneel for the national anthem, a real shift in favor of their right to protest, NBC News reported.

    Fifty-one percent of respondents to an HBO Real Sports/Marist poll said they opposed leagues requiring that players stand, while 47 percent supported such rules.

    The four-point difference is within the Oct. 15-17 poll's margin of error, which makes it a statistical tie. But when the poll was conducted a year ago, a clear majority supported rules requiring players to stand, by a mark of 52 to 43.

    Since then, President Donald Trump threw a spotlight on the athletes following the example of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling for the anthem in August 2016.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices