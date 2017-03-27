Raiders Exodus? NFL Owners Mull Las Vegas Relocation Effort

The Las Vegas Raiders could soon be a new team after NFL owners vote on a relocation effort. (March 27, 2017)

Monday could be the day many fans of the "Silver and Black" have feared for years.

NFL owners stationed in Phoenix could vote as early as Monday to approve a relocation effort that could send the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

A total of 24 out of the NFL's 32 owners must approve the request submitted by owner Mark Davis and the East Bay franchise. ESPN's Adam Shefter on Monday tweeted that it "sure sounds like the Raiders have all the votes they need to move to Las Vegas. Get used to...the Las Vegas Raiders."

The Raiders' proposal to the NFL includes a $1.7 billion stadium plan in "Sin City." A total of $750 million in public funds via a Las Vegas hotel tax along with $500 million from the team and the NFL will be used to fund the construction of the domed arena. Bank of America, the Raiders' new chief financial backer, will also contribute funds.

The fact that no physical stadium location has been officially determined and no stadium lease has been put into writing could present a few hurdles for the Raiders, but all signs point to the owners approving the relocation.

In the days leading up to Monday's potential vote, Oakland went "all in" in hopes of enticing the franchise to stick with its original home.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf over the weekend backed a plan to construct a new $1.3 billion home for the Raiders on 55 acres of immediately available land just south of the Coliseum.

The East Bay city would chip in $200 million to build the public infrastructure and pay for the preparation of the stadium site, according to Schaaf. Oakland's general fund would not be tappen into to pay for the build. Rather, construction will be paid off using revenue generated at the venue. Schaaf reiterated that $600 million in private funds will come from the Fortress Investment Group and NFL Hallf of Hamer and 49ers legend Ronnie Lott.

The last-minute proposal was submitted to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week, but it appears that the effort was not enough to turn heads.

Goodell wrote a letter, which was obtained by Bay Area News Group, to Schaaf indicating that proposal "does not present a proposal that is clear and specific, actionable in a reasonable timeframe, and free of major contingencies."

