Mission Valley Planning Board Hears Pitch for MLS Stadium in San Diego
Mission Valley Planning Board Hears Pitch for MLS Stadium in San Diego

By Artie Ojeda

    Artie Ojeda, NBC 7

    Mission Valley residents met Wednesday to hear the pitch for a new MLS stadium in their neighborhood.

    Nick Stone with FS Investors spoke to the Mission Valley Planning Group in what was the group's regular monthly meeting. He was limited to 15 minutes.

    They're the group vying to bring Major League Soccer to San Diego in a new, privately-financed stadium.

    The public has seen an artist’s rendering of what the proposed 55-acre River Park would look like.

    The new stadium was not the only hot button issue being discussed. Apparently residents may hear a pitch for a marijuana collective in Mission Valley.

