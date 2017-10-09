The Miami Dolphins said they are aware of a viral video that appears to show their offensive line coach snorting a white powder.

The Miami Dolphins said they are aware of a viral video that appears to show their offensive line coach snorting a white powdery substance.



In the video, a man who a Facebook user alleges is offensive line coach Chris Foerster, is seen using a $20 bill to snort three lines of the powdery substance off the table.

"We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time," the Dolphins said in a statement.

The video begins with the man saying to an unspecified woman, "Hey babe, miss you, thinking about you. How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go?”

After snorting two lines, he says, “It’s gonna be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you're gonna keep that baby. But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you. How high we got together."

The nearly minutelong video was posted and went viral late Sunday night on Facebook and was shared to other social media sites.

It is unclear how old the video is or where it originated from.

Chris Foerster is in his second season of his second stint with the Miami Dolphins. He was promoted to run game coordinator in February in addition to offensive line coach, which he was originally named as last year.

Foerster has previously coached for the San Francisco 49ers, Washington's NFL team and the Baltimore Ravens, among other teams. He played center at Colorado State.