List of Speakers Announced for Celebrate San Diego Rally

On Saturday, San Diego sports fans will head to Petco Park to show their support for local sports franchises and collegiate teams.

Those heading to event on Saturday can expect to hear from local officials, former players and coaches about what it means to be part of America’s Finest City.

The group includes: Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler, former Charger Rolf Benirschke, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, Padres Manager Andy Green, San Diego State Aztecs Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Fisher, Aztecs Football Head Coach Rocky Long, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, University of San Diego Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer Ky Snyder, former WNBA athlete Candice Wiggins, Sycuan Tribal Council Chairman Cody Martinez, former Charger Nick Hardwick, and Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman.

Also announced was the participation of California State University, San Marcos Cougars and Point Loma Nazarene University Sea Lions. They will join the San Diego Padres, San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, University of San Diego Toreros, University of California San Diego Tritons and the City of San Diego.

Gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and the event is free to the public. Speakers are set to take the stage at 1 p.m. Ted Leitner will serve as Master of Ceremonies.