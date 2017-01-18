Philip Rivers, Joey Bosa Appear on Jimmy Kimmel | NBC 7 San Diego
Philip Rivers, Joey Bosa Appear on Jimmy Kimmel

The players were "sworn in" as Los Angeles Chargers on Jimmy Kimmel.

By NBC 7 Staff

    Using yoga pants, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel inducted Chargers players Philip Rivers and Joey Bosa to Los Angeles on his show Tuesday night.

    Among other things, Rivers and Bosa swore to:

    • Be better than the Rams
    • Add avocado to everything they eat
    • Learn to pronounce quinoa
    • Rescue a Chihuahua and carry it around
    • Never eat gluten

    Bosa felt the host went too far suggesting they get implants in their butts and faces.

    When it was suggested they do everything they can "to marry and eventually divorce a Kardashian," Bosa told Kimmel he was "already working on that one."

    Watch the clip above or click here.

    Published at 6:19 AM PST on Jan 18, 2017 | Updated at 6:24 AM PST on Jan 18, 2017

