Using yoga pants, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel inducted Chargers players Philip Rivers and Joey Bosa to Los Angeles on his show Tuesday night.

Among other things, Rivers and Bosa swore to:

Be better than the Rams

Add avocado to everything they eat

Learn to pronounce quinoa

Rescue a Chihuahua and carry it around

Never eat gluten

Bosa felt the host went too far suggesting they get implants in their butts and faces.

When it was suggested they do everything they can "to marry and eventually divorce a Kardashian," Bosa told Kimmel he was "already working on that one."

