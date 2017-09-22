French to Skip 2018 Olympics If N. Korea Tensions Continue - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

French to Skip 2018 Olympics If N. Korea Tensions Continue

The games are being held in February just 50 miles from the heavily armed Korean demilitarized zone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    On his first address to the United Nation's General Assembly, President Donald Trump called for more countries to join together against North Korea and Iran, and for Venezuela to restore "democracy and political freedoms." (Published Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017)

    France has become the first nation participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to express doubts about going, given the ongoing tensions with North Korea, Reuters reported.

    If the nuclear crisis deepens and "our security cannot be assured, the French Olympics team will stay at home," French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said Thursday on French radio. But "we're not there yet," she added.

    The games are being held in February just 50 miles from the heavily armed demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, currently trading threats — also involving the United States — after the north's recent nuclear and missile tests.

    "Safety and security is one of the most important aspects of Games preparations," a spokesman for the organizing committee told Reuters in a statement.

    Here's the Olympic Torch Relay Route to Pyeongchang

    [NATL] Here's the Olympic Torch Relay Route to Pyeongchang

    August 8 marks six months out from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Organizers have released the route the Olympic torch will take on its relay from Olympia, Greece, to Pyeongchang, South Korea. The torch will be lit on Oct. 24 then flown to South Korea on Nov. 1 to start its 100-day journey to the games.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 42 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices