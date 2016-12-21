An Elite Security Guard was seen standing near a group of Chargers cheerleaders with his hand inside his pants. San Diego Police are investigating the incident. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016)

A shocking video posted and shared by thousands of people on social media has prompted an investigation by San Diego Police and the company that employs security personnel for events at Qualcomm Stadium.

Elite Security has confirmed it is looking into a video clip that appears to show what the company called “inappropriate actions” by a male employee on the field of Sunday’s game between the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders.

“Elite would like to apologize to anyone who was offended by this isolated incident,” the company’s statement reads. “Additionally, Elite has opened a formal investigation into the matter and has acted swiftly in terminating the employee involved.”

In the video, a man can be seen standing facing the crowd and at least one Chargers girl as well as photographers. It appears the man has his right hand in the front of his pants and is moving his hand while looking at the cheerleaders.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed Tuesday they have been made aware of the situation. “We are investigating the situation,” SDPD Lt. Scott Wahl told NBC 7.

Elite Security confirmed the unnamed guard passed state and federal background screening through the State of California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“There was nothing in the screening process that would indicate that this type of conduct was foreseeable,” the company said.

The Chargers echoed the security company’s sentiment when the team released a statement.

“We are aware of the disturbing actions of an Elite security staff member at Sunday’s game. We apologize to any fans who may have witnessed the incident. Elite Security is currently investigating the incident and has vowed to take immediate and appropriate action."