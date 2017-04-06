Dodgers Spoil Cahill’s Debut With Padres

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 05: Pitcher Trevor Cahill #38 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the first inning during the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Vista high school alum Trevor Cahill made his Padres debut Wednesday against the Dodgers but he did not get enough offensive support to earn a victory.

Cahill struck out seven batters over 5.2 innings of work and was charged with three runs (two earned).

Meanwhile, the Padres mustered only three total hits against the Dodgers pitching staff and Los Angeles took the third game of the series, 3-1.

San Diego rookie rightfielder Hunter Renfroe crushed his first home run of the season in the 4th inning when he lifted a 3-1 offering from lefty Rich Hill over the wall.

That trimmed the Dodgers lead to just 2-1, but the game should have been tied.

Wil Myers led off the inning with a single but was picked off trying to steal second base.

It was a costly mistake because on the very next pitch, Renfroe went yard.

Yasiel Puig gave Los Angeles a boost with two hits including a mammoth solo shot in the bottom of the 4th inning.

His response to Renfroe’s blast gave the Dodgers some breathing room and San Diego could never get a sustained rally going the whole night.

Dodgers relievers Sergio Romo, Alex Wood, and Kenley Janssen combined for four scoreless innings of work and only allowed two baserunners.

Myers smacked a ground-rule double in the sixth but wound up stranded at third base.

In his first start with his hometown franchise, Cahill fell behind in the first inning when the Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Former Padres All-Star Adrian Gonzalez hit a ground rule double in his first plate appearance to knock in Corey Seager.

The Dodgers then doubled their lead when Logan Forsythe reached base safely on an error by Myers and Gonzalez hurried home.

Hill was sharp and struck out five Friars over the course of five innings.

Jered Weaver makes his Padres debut Thursday in the final game of the four-game set. The Dodgers counter with Brandon McCarthy.

First pitch is slated for 12:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.