Diamondbacks Pounce On Padres

Padres rookie pitcher Dinelson Lamet suffered the first loss of his young big league career Tuesday in Arizona and did not make it out of the 4th inning.

San Diego’s Hunter Renfroe had a pretty good night at the ballpark in Phoenix.

Two swings by the rookie right fielder turned into a pair of towering home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But the visiting Friars needed a little bit more offense to keep pace Tuesday against the home team.

Actually they needed a lot more offense.

The D’Backs stung Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet for nine runs during the first four innings and ran away with a 10-2 victory.

The rookie right-hander endured his worst outing since getting called up to the majors earlier this season and suffered his first loss which dropped his record to 2-1.

The big blow came from Padres killer Chris Owings who blasted a three-run homer in the second inning to push Arizona’s lead to 7-0.

Owings owns the Friars this season.

In ten games against San Diego, the 25-year-old is batting .333 (13-for-39) with four homers and 13 runs batted in.

This is probably a good time to point out that he has just three home runs this season against MLB teams not named the Padres.

Maybe Padres manager Andy Green should borrow a page from Joe Maddon’s playbook and start walking the D’backs infielder Bryce Harper-style.

Regardless, San Diego’s promising rookie in right-field could not completely make up for the promising rookie on the mound that struggled.

Jake Lamb tagged Lamet for a two-run double in the first inning and then proceeded to knock in two more runs with a bases-loaded single in the second.

That set the stage for Owings three-run bomb which put the game out of reach.

Aside from Renfroe’s two bombs, the rest of the Padres offense was held to just three hits.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray struck out 11 and went 6.2 innings. Reliever Tom Wilhelmsen finished the job.

Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo opposes Zach Greinke (7-3, 3.06 ERA) Wednesday evening at Chase Field. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.