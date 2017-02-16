Clean Sweep For SDSU Hoops vs Utah State

Feb 15, 2017; Logan, UT, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Kell (3) keeps the ball away from Utah State Aggies guard Sam Merrill (3) while going to the basket during the first half at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports/Goaztecs.com

For the first time in six tries this season, both San Diego State basketball teams beat a conference opponent on the same day.

Steve Fisher’s squad outlasted Utah State 66-62 to move over .500 in the Mountain West for the first time this season.

SDSU’s 4th win in five games means the Aztecs are now 7-6 in the league after a horrendous 0-3 start.

Trey Kell poured in a game-high 21 points to pace the Aztecs against Utah State.

He and sophomore Jeremy Hemsley jump started an important 10-0 run in the second half to give the Aztecs some breathing room with a 57-45 lead.

Hemsley added 13 points including a difficult floater over multiple defenders that kissed off the glass and into the bucket.

SDSU has now beaten Utah State nine straight times since the Aggies joined the Mountain West.

Here’s another amazing stat to process: Since the beginning of the 2013-14 season, SDSU is 40-9 when committing 10 turnovers or less. The Aztecs turned the ball over just nine times Wednesday night.

Back at Viejas Arena, the women's team snapped a 6-game losing streak with the Aggies in town.

McKynzie Fort led all players with 19 points and also corralled seven rebounds.

The Scarlet and Black also received 11 points from Lexy Thorderson.

SDSU led by double digits for most of the 2nd half and when the Aggies cut the lead to five points late, Ariel Bostick made the play of the game.

The guard came up with a steal and a breakaway layup to seal the deal and help the Aztecs to a 66-59 victory.

The women’s team heads to UNLV this weekend while the Runnin’ Rebels vist the men’s team at Montezuma Mesa this Sunday at 1 p.m.