Chargers Make Moves as NFL Free Agency Gets Underway

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Danny Woodhead #39 of the San Diego Chargers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Thursday afternoon marked the beginning of the National Football League free agency frenzy!

Teams across the league are scrambling to finalize deals, trades & releases. The Los Angeles Chargers are no exception.

Will the Bolts garner any big difference makers for the 2017 season?

According to multiple reports, the Chargers have signed offensive tackle Russell Okung to a four-year, $53 million contract. Yes, that is a nice chunk of change. The Denver Broncos declined the veteran left tackle’s 2017 option. In 2016, cornerback Casey Hayward became an unparalleled asset on the Chargers defense. Hayward led the league in interceptions with seven on the year and made his first Pro Bowl appearance.

With new acquisitions come some goodbyes. Tuesday the Bolts bid farewell to cornerback Brandon Flowers, guard D.J. Fluker and wide receiver Stevie Johnson. An injured offensive line became an issue for the Chargers, especially down the stretch. Okung will likely take Fluker’s place this upcoming season.

Another free agent leaving the Chargers is running back Danny Woodhead. Thursday afternoon the 32-year-old finalized a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Woodhead suffered a knee injury when the Chargers played against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week two. He missed the remainder of the 2016 season.

There a few Bolts players who are staying with the team. Thursday the Chargers announced they have re-signed strong safety Jahleel Addae, long snapper Mike Windt and quarterback Kellen Clemens.

According to a statement released by the team, Addae and Windt signed four-year contracts while Clemens signed a one-year deal. All three were signed prior to becoming unrestricted free agents on the expiration of their old contracts.

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and inside linebacker Korey Toomer have also been tendered by the Chargers as restricted free agents. Pending free agents include wide receiver Jeremy Butler, running backs Ronnie Hillman and Dexter McCluster, as well as inside lineback Manti Te’o who is rumored to be in talks with the New Orleans Saints.