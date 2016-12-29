Chargers Cornerback Casey Hayward Named Chargers MVP

San Diego Chargers Cornerback Casey Hayward is receiving a lot of recognition this year.

Hayward was named the Chargers MVP and Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday. This is another big accomplishment for the cornerback, who will also be making an appearance in his first-ever Pro Bowl game in 2017.

Hayward is the third defensive player to receive this award, behind Jamal Williams and Eric Weddle.

The cornerback has had seven interceptions and one touchdown so far this season. He will play in his final game of the 2016 season on Sunday when the Chargers take on AFC West Rival, Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to Hayward’s award, the Chargers honored a handful of other players.

Melvin Gordon was acknowledged as offensive player of the year. He finished the season with 245 carries for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Darrel Stuckey received Special Teams Player of the Year.

Matt Slauson and rookie Joey Bosa both received the award for Co-Linemen of the Year, and nose tackle Brandon Mebane was chosen as Most Inspirational Player.