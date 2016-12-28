An Elite Security Guard was seen standing near a group of Chargers cheerleaders with his hand inside his pants. San Diego Police are investigating the incident. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016)

San Diego Police have sent a case involving a shocking clip -- which appears to show what the company called “inappropriate actions” by a male employee at a Chargers game -- to the City Attorney's office.

A spokesman for the City Attorney's office confirmed they received the case, but said they have not evaluated it for any potential charges and therefore they cannot specify what those charges would be if the person is charged.

The initial incident happened at a game between the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders.

In the video, a man can be seen standing facing the crowd and at least one Chargers girl as well as photographers. It appears the man has his right hand in the front of his pants and is moving his hand while looking at the cheerleaders.

San Diego Police were investigating the incident. Elite Security confirmed it was looking into a video clip shortly after it was posted.

“Elite would like to apologize to anyone who was offended by this isolated incident,” the company’s statement reads. “Additionally, Elite has opened a formal investigation into the matter and has acted swiftly in terminating the employee involved.”

Elite Security confirmed the unnamed guard passed state and federal background screening through the State of California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“There was nothing in the screening process that would indicate that this type of conduct was foreseeable,” the company said.

The Chargers echoed the security company’s sentiment when the team released a statement.

“We are aware of the disturbing actions of an Elite security staff member at Sunday’s game. We apologize to any fans who may have witnessed the incident. Elite Security is currently investigating the incident and has vowed to take immediate and appropriate action."