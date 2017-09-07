Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet pitched well Wednesday night against the Cardinals but was saddled with a tough loss for the second straight outing because of a lack of run support.

For the second straight start, Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet pitched brilliantly but did not earn a victory.

Five days after losing a 1-0 game to Clayton Kershaw and the first-place Dodgers, Lamet was on the losing end of another low-scoring affair with the Cardinals.

Saint Louis managed to earn a 3-1 victory Wednesday evening thanks to one mistake by Lamet and the latest display of the Padres ineptitude to produce runs.

Stephen Piscotty ruined Lamet's great outing with a two-run bomb in the seventh.

Lamet cruised through the first six innings allowing only one single and a trio of walks during that span.

But when his pitch count reached the 90s he gave up a single, a homer, and a walk before Andy Green decided to go to his bullpen.

If Green had sent a reliever out to the mound at the beginning of the seventh, the outcome might have been different. But you can’t cry over spilled milk.

Yangervis Solarte powered a solo shot in the fourth inning to give the Friars a 1-0 advantage.

Solarte’s 16th homer of the season came off of rookie right-hander Jack Flaherty.

Just like Lamet, the one round-tripper allowed by the Cardinals young pitcher was really his only major mistake of the evening.

Three Saint Louis pitchers combined to throw four shutout innings after Flaherty made it through the first five frames, but the Padres offense again failed to put together a late rally.

Unfortunately for the Padres, a win was in the Cards for the third straight day.

San Diego fell to 5-5 during its 11-game homestand which concludes Thursday night against St. Louis.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Lefty Clayton Richard opposes Lance Lynn.