SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 21: Jamaal Williams #21 of the Brigham Young Cougars breaks free from Andrew Wingard #28 of the Wyoming Cowboys on a touchdown run during the second half of the Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium on December 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BYU overcame a shaky outing by its starting quarterback Wednesday and defeated Wyoming in soggy Qualcomm Stadium, 24-21 at the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl.

The game almost turned into a blowout when BYU’s Tanner Mangum threw an ill-advised pass into the end-zone.

The ball caromed off three players before another BYU athlete named Tanner (Balderree) grabbed the pigskin out of the air for an unorthodox 5-yard touchdown. That made it 17-7 BYU.

The former Mountain West foe of Wyoming and San Diego State then turned again to its ground game.

BYU senior Jamaal Williams racked up 210 rushing yards and a touchdown to help the Cougars build a 24-7 lead.

But Wyoming fought back behind another Tanner.

Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen looked for receiver Tanner Gentry throughout the night, and the senior responded with 7 receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Wyoming was driving with the ball down by only three points with under two minutes to play.

But then one mistake sealed the game for BYU.

Remember the name Kai Nacua. The BYU safety is a ballhawk and helped clinch a Cougars victory when he picked off Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen in the red-zone late in the contest.

“The Cobra” finished the season with six interceptions. Kai even had three picks in a game against Boise State a year ago as a junior.

Makes you wonder if Nacua could wind up in a Chargers uniform as a playmaking safety in the secondary to complement Pro Bowlers Jason Verrett (2015) and Casey Hayward (this year) in 2017.

The Cowboys rolled the dice twice on 4th and 2, and converted both times to extend crucial drives.

But BYU’s ground game and defense wound up being the difference.

Both teams finished with two turnovers.

Washington State and Minnesota will face off at the Q on Tuesday December 27th for the Holiday Bowl.