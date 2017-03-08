Aztecs Pull off Comeback Win over UNLV in Mountain West Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 17: Trey Kell #3 of the San Diego State Aztecs drives to the basket against Kris Clyburn #1 of the UNLV Rebels during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. San Diego State won 64-51. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Aztecs Men's basketball team might not be used to participating in a "play-in" game in the Mountain West Tournament. The first half against UNLV in the opening round Wednesday night was rough for San Diego State.

SDSU fell behind by 18 points and managed only 14 before halftime.

We’re not sure what head coach Steve Fisher said to the squad during halftime, but it worked!

In the second half the Aztecs started clicking. SDSU went on a 14-0 run in a matter of minutes after scoring just 14 points the entire first half.

Junior guard Trey Kell hit a three point shot to get the offense going. That was the jump start they needed. D'erryl Williams found Victor Izundu for a beautiful dunk and it seemed like the team got its groove back. Within minutes SDSU trimmed the deficit to eight points.

The tipping point came when Matt Shrigley nailed a three pointer to give San Diego State a 41-40 lead.

The battle against the Running Rebels would go into overtime where SDSU secured the win to advance to the quarterfinals with a 62-52 victory over UNLV.

The Aztecs overcame their largest second-half deficit to win since at least the 1996-97 season. Junior forward Malik Pope finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kell was right behind him with 13 points and 7 rebounds. SDSU will play Boise State in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday night.